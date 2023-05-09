Kaliaganj civic body starts dredging of Srimoti River

raiganj: The authorities of Kaliaganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district has initiated a move for dredging the Srimoti River in Kaliaganj in order to rejuvenate it.



Years of sedimentation and accumulated waste, resulted in the formation of land in some places. This land is now fit for cultivation of paddy. Thus Srimoti River or locally called ‘Chiramoti’ lost its course.

The residents of Kaliaganj had a long-standing demand to bring back the course of the flow of water following dredging. The president of ‘Kaliaganj Nadi O Paribesh Bachao Committee’, Tapan Chakraborty said: “Earlier, Srimoti River had huge current. But with passing time, people started making the river dirty by throwing garbage. It turned into private agricultural land in many places. In absence of depth during monsoons, water submerged the river bank resulting in flooding.”

“In order to save the river, we have appealed to the officials of district administration and the urban body of Kaliaganj. But our pleas fell on deaf ears. At last the new board of Kaliaganj Municipality led by its Chairman Ramniwas Saha came forward to save the river,” Chakraborty added.

The river which originates from Pirganj in Bangladesh enters India through Sadganj of Anantapur GP of Kaliaganj block.

After crossing different parts of Kaliaganj, including Shanti Colony, it flows into South Dinajpur. A section of senior citizens of Kaliaganj believe that the origin of Srimoti River is actually associated with river Teesta and it was once a large river. The river which was supposed to give relief to the people of Kaliaganj town is now choked with wastes.

The Chairman of Kaliaganj Municipality Ramniwas Saha said: “Srimoti or Chiramoti River was a glory of Kaliaganj. We with our little capacity are trying to bring back its course. Then the residents will have to make people aware not to throw waste materials on the river bed. If it goes according to the plan, then in the coming monsoon the river will start flowing without any hurdle.”

The officials of Kaliaganj municipality who were looking after the dredging of the river informed that skilled labourers were brought from Kaliyachwak in Malda to remove the waste materials from the river bank.

Then a JCB machine was used to dig up the soil. The river is slowly getting back at its course following the process.