Kaliaganj civic body seeks additional Rs 2.5 crore for completion of stadium work at Rasidpur

raiganj: The authorities of Kaliaganj Municipality of the North Dinajpur district sought another Rs 2.5 crore for the completion of the stadium at Rasidpur.



The municipality is hoping that the construction of the stadium will be completed by the beginning of the coming year.

The state government provided Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of this stadium in the first phase, recently another Rs 2.5 crore was sought by the municipality for the completion of the stadium.

The construction of a stadium was a long-standing demand for the growth of athletics in Kaliaganj.

In 2020, the state government allotted a fund of Rs 5 crore for the construction of the stadium.

The construction work of the stadium started at Rasidpur around two years ago with the amount provided by the state government in the first phase. Sibnath Dutta, a resident of Rasidpur said: “In the absence of a stadium, the athletes from the area were facing many difficulties. Therefore, this stadium will be of great help to them.”

The chairman of Kaliaganj Municipality Ramniwas Saha said: “Around two years ago we received the first phase fund of Rs 2.5 crore from the state government.”

“After spending the fund appropriately, we submitted a Utilisation Certificate to the District Magistrate and demanded another Rs 2.5 crore in the final phase. We expect that this fund will reach us soon. We are hoping to open the stadium at the beginning of 2024,” he said.

“We are also planning to construct a ceremonial house under the staircase of the stadium to generate more revenue for the development of the stadium,” added Saha.