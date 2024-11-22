Kaliachak youth shot dead while making reels

Malda: Police arrested one Safi Ali (18) of Chaspara under Kaliachak Police Station in connection with the death of one Samiul Islam, who lost his life while filming a reel with Ali on Thursday morning. The victim, also an 18-year-old, an eighth-grade student, was shot with a 7mm pistol while playing. Ali was produced in the court on Friday and remanded to police custody till November 29.

At 11:30 am on Thursday, Samiul and Safi were filming a reel on the roof of Samiul’s house when a sudden shot was fired with the loud bang reverberating through the neighbourhood. Local residents rushed to the house to find Samiul’s lifeless body, bleeding profusely with a gunshot wound on his head.

Samiul was quickly rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Further investigation revealed that Safi had fired the shot while pointing the weapon at Samiul’s head.

Police also discovered that Samiul was an avid TikTok and Instagram user, known for making reels and Safi was likely attempting to film a dramatic video.

Investigation has revealed disturbing details. The police recovered a 7mm improvised firearm, along with a bloodstained blanket, pillow and other personal items, including a mobile phone. Ali on his way to court said: “The firearm belongs to Samiul.”

On asking about filming the video, Ali remained silent. The police are also investigating how these teenagers obtained such a dangerous weapon.