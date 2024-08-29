Kaliachak: TMC takes control of another GP

Malda: In a significant political development in Malda, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken control of Silampur-II Gram Panchayat (GP) in Kaliachak with the crossing over of many opposition members to the party. On Wednesday, this high-profile joining ceremony was held at the district TMC office in English Bazar.

The event saw a substantial defection from the Congress and CPI(M) with the joining of six Congress Panchayat members, including the GP Pradhan and Upa Pradhan and one CPI(M) member. Among the notable defectors is Firoza Khatun, Congress Pradhan of the Silampur-II GP and deputy Moinul Islam. This move has shifted the political balance in the Silampur-II Panchayat, where the TMC now holds 12 out of 21 seats, surpassing the previous majority held by Congress and CPI(M) combined.

A similar political realignment has also taken place in the Kaliachak-III Block. Former Congress leader Bablu Mondal, along with his supporters, joined the TMC, further consolidating the party’s position in the region.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “Congress might have won the Parliamentary seat of South Malda but this defection has shown that the mass is with Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. In future, hopefully all the opposition members of this GP will join TMC.” This series of defections indicates a strong consolidation of TMC’s influence in Malda, setting the stage for intensified political competition in the upcoming elections.