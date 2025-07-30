Kaliachak: Six held with Rs 4L ‘fake notes’

Malda: In a major breakthrough, Golapganj Police raided Mahabbatpur Dulaltola under Kaliachak Police Station and arrested two women—Mamotaj Bibi (49) of Baishnabnagar and Jasmin Khatun (26) of Mothabari—recovering Rs 4 lakh in suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). The seized notes included 600 pieces of Rs 500 and 500 pieces of Rs 200 denominations.

Acting on information revealed during interrogation, police later arrested four more individuals in connection with the case.

A formal complaint has been lodged and all accused have been taken into custody. Investigations are underway to uncover the wider network.