Kaliachak: Rs 7 lakh fine imposed on Royal Nursing Home for ‘billing fraud’

Malda: The Royal Nursing Home in Sujapur, Kaliachak, has come under intense scrutiny after allegations surfaced of billing fraud involving a deceased patient. In a decisive move, the Malda district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 7 lakh on the nursing home. All patients currently admitted must be transferred to Malda Medical College and Hospital within 72 hours and no new admissions will be allowed. The Clinical Establishment (CE) license has been cancelled and a complaint is being filed with the Medical Council, confirmed Shaikh Ansar Ahamed, Additional District Magistrate of Malda.

This action is part of a wider crackdown on unregulated healthcare facilities across the district. The District Surveillance Team, during its inspections, uncovered severe violations, including the absence of qualified medical personnel, non-maintenance of mandatory registers and unauthorised medical reports.

In addition to the Sujapur case, several other facilities have also been penalised. One nursing home in Chanchal II has been fined Rs 5 lakh for operating without proper infrastructure.

Two diagnostic centres in the same area were fined Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. Furthermore, a diagnostic centre in the English Bazar area was fined Rs 2.5 lakh for procedural irregularities.

The investigations intensified after a three-member team from the district Health department, including two doctors and district health coordinator Pratik Sanyal, visited the Sujapur nursing home on Wednesday.

They reviewed patient records, infrastructure and other documentation for over two hours. Their report has been submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring ethical and safe medical practices in the district. “We will not tolerate negligence in healthcare.

Wherever violations are found, we are taking strict action — imposing fines, suspending licenses and initiating legal proceedings,” he said. So far in 2024, the district has penalised three nursing homes and three diagnostic centres. In 2023, 24 nursing homes and 18 diagnostic centres were raided, resulting in fines totaling over Rs 29 lakh and the suspension of several licenses.

The administration has made it clear: Malda’s healthcare system must adhere to the law — or face the consequences.