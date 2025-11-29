Kaliachak: Another dead in clash during village mediation meeting

Malda: A tense atmosphere prevails in the Rajnagar Model area of Kaliachak after a violent clash during a mediation meeting over a land dispute left two men dead. Police have arrested 13 residents of Rajnagar in connection with the double murder.

On Thursday, villagers gathered for a kangaroo court (salishi sabha) to resolve a long-standing land dispute. The meeting soon turned chaotic when one group allegedly attacked the other with sticks, rods and sharp weapons. Ekramul Sheikh died at the spot, while Badsha Sheikh succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

“We want justice. Those who killed our brothers must face the strictest punishment,” said an injured brother of the deceased, Akhtarul Islam.

Following the incident, Kaliachak Police launched immediate raids in the area and arrested 13 people. The arrested are identified as Rafiqul Islam (27 years), Golam Mostafa (25), Golam Ahmed Reza (23), Ibrahim Sheikh (24), Ahmed Sheikh (18), Sheikh Ohab (around 70),

Jahangir Hossain (38), Gulshan Bibi (35), Nasnur Bibi (30), Umme Kulsum (25), Jannatul Nesha (18), Mohammad Shamsul Haque (59) and Mohammad Imadul Sheikh (20). All the accused are residents of Rajnagar.

According to police, cases have been registered under Sections 189(2)/191(2)/191(3)/190/109/61(2)/3(5) of the BNS, read with Sections 25(1-B)(a)/27/35 of the Arms Act. The police are conducting a thorough investigation. According to the police, no one involved in the violence will be spared

The accused were produced before the Malda District Court on Friday as the probe continues.