Kali Puja: PFA’s campaign reduces tradition of animal sacrifice

Raiganj: In a remarkable shift across several temples in North Dinajpur, the tradition of animal sacrifice during Kali Puja has significantly declined over recent years, largely due to the persistent efforts of the North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals (PFA). Temples such as Debinagar Kali Mandir in Raiganj, Baira Kalimata Mandir in Kaliyaganj and Siddeshwari Kali Mata Mandir in Islampur have discontinued the practice of animal sacrifice, a custom once widely observed during the festivities.

PFA members, as part of their annual campaign, distributed leaflets and posted appeals on social media, urging devotees to abandon animal sacrifice. This year’s effort followed a similar approach, with PFA’s continued focus on spreading awareness in the district. Gautam Tantia, Secretary of North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals, stated: “Our mission has been to inspire compassion and respect for animals during religious observances. Through ongoing awareness efforts, we have seen a significant reduction in animal sacrifice across the district.” Bidyut Bikash Bhadra, president of Baira Kalimata Mandir in Kaliyaganj, said: ”Previously, the temple used to sacrifice 700-800 goats each year during Kali Puja. However, due to PFA’s campaign and the efforts of the temple committee, the practice was fully

halted in 2021.” Similarly, Debinagar Kali Mandir and Siddeshwari Kali Mata Mandir in Islampur have stopped this tradition since 2017 and 2022 respectively.

Despite these successes, the tradition continues at Ekarchhala Kalimata Mandir in Goalpokhar, where approximately 500 goats were sacrificed this year. Gautam Tantia said: “We remain committed to educating and urging residents to end the practice. Our members will continue to engage in awareness campaigns across North Dinajpur to inspire change.”