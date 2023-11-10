Kali Puja: Communal harmony manifested at India-Bangladesh border

BALURGHAT: A Kali Puja without an idol of the Goddess, on the India-Bangladesh border is an epitome of religious harmony. Both the Hindu and Muslim communities continue to organise the Puja for over seven decades in South Dinajpur’s Haripukur.



Haripukur stands on Zero Point on the Indian side of India-Bangladesh border, around 25 km from Balurghat. Bablu Sarkar, a local resident, claimed that the Puja was initiated by the locals just after Independence.

Around 30 families belonging to both communities reside here. In this Puja, Goddess Kali is worshipped without an idol. According to the locals, this custom has been continuing since the Puja started. Muslim people, particularly women and girls in the neighbourhood, take part in all rituals and prepare offerings for ‘Maa Kali’ during the two-day festival. Standing before the Puja mandap, Robiul Islam, a local resident, said: “Haripukur was included in Indian territory in 1947 but due to geographical bindings, it stands outside the border fencing, nearly 150 metre away from zero point. Around 30 families, mostly Muslims, reside here. We have to abide by the rules and regulations strictly as per International norms and it restricts us from free movement allowing free interaction with each other. We cannot enjoy freedom like others.”

A BSF official said it is due to security reasons Haripukur inhabitants cannot move around freely between 5.30 pm and 6.30 am. Locals are mostly unemployed here and have a financial crunch but are determined to overcome economical constraints and make the Puja a success. All of them contribute to bear the Puja expenses as it is viewed as a festival of harmony and togetherness, cutting across religious lines.This year too, the two communities have come together to organise the festival. Bimal Sarkar, a local resident, said the members of Muslim community have a crucial role to play in the Puja every year. “They used to design and set up the pandal, collect subscriptions and most importantly serve ‘bhog’ (food offered to Maa Kali). The Puja is organised by them and we just play the supporting role.”

Like Kali Puja, the members of Hindu community also play a similar role in popular Muslim festivals like Eid. “We believe in organising festivals together without religious differences as the Hindus here in Haripukur constitute a minority.

We take part actively in the Puja and the Hindus take part in our festivals. BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh personnel also participate in Diwali celebrations along with Bangladeshi nationals. Unity is our strength rising above religion and politics,” said Istaq Ali.