Kali Puja: ‘Attempt to force donations will attract legal action’

Raiganj: Officials of Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district have issued clear instructions to all Kali Puja committees, both urban and rural, prohibiting the use of coercion in collecting public contributions for organising pujas. The police have warned that any attempt to force donations or intercept vehicles on the road for contributions will attract strict legal action.

A meeting regarding the guidelines was convened recently at Najmu Natya Niketan Mancha in Kaliyaganj, where police officials addressed the Puja organisers. The authorities emphasised the importance of adhering to the rules laid down by the administration during the festive season.

It has been reported that 144 Kali Pujas are organised every year across rural and urban areas under the jurisdiction of the Kaliyaganj Police Station. The police have now instructed to submit an undertaking by October 26, confirming their compliance for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Debabrata Mukherjee, Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Kaliyaganj Police Station, said: “We are following a zero-tolerance policy against any forceful collection of contributions.

The Puja committees have been informed that under no circumstances should they apply pressure for donations or intercept vehicles on the road.”

He added: “Many Kali Puja organisers have already started a move to obtain the permissions. We have directed the rest to submit their undertakings by the stipulated date.”