Kali Puja and Diwali: About 5K cops to be deployed across city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is going to deploy about 5,000 police personnel on Thursday and Friday — Kali Puja and Diwali — across the city to maintain law and order situation. The police personnel, who will be performing duty on the field in two shifts, have been instructed to keep a strict vigil to ensure no illegal firecrackers are discharged.

According to sources, more than 50 Police Control Room (PCR) vans in each shift will patrol across the city. This apart, an adequate number of Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) will keep an eye across the city to prevent and respond to emergency situations. More than 450 police pickets will be set up for these two days across the city. These apart, special mobile patrol vehicles will also be deployed to strengthen the police force. The police arrangement has been made without the traffic cops and special police teams from the Detective department. According to the Kolkata Police officials, Deputy Commissioners will be on road for the Kali Puja and Diwali days to supervise the force while they will be assisted by an adequate number of Assistant Commissioners. The OCs of all the police stations have already started communicating the dos and don’ts to the portfolio holders of the housing complexes and high rise building associations.

Special police arrangements have also been made at the ghats on the bank of River Hooghly along with Disaster Management Group (DMG). Adequate number of DMG personnel, including trained divers, will be there in each of the ghats to evade any untoward incident.