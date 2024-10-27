Kali Puja: 8 additional local trains to ply in Sealdah Div

Kolkata: To manage the anticipated increase in passengers during Kali Puja and Deepavali, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) has announced eight additional local train services to Dankuni, Barasat, Ranaghat, and Baruipur.

These special trains will operate on the intervening nights of October 31 (Thursday) and November 1 (Friday), stopping at all stations along their routes.

One pair of trains will run between Sealdah and Dankuni, with the first train departing Sealdah at 11 pm on October 31 and the return train leaving Dankuni at 12.25 am on Friday. Another pair will operate between Sealdah and Barasat, with the train leaving Sealdah at 12.10 am on November 1 and the return trip departing Barasat at 1.10 am.

Additionally, a special pair of trains will run from Sealdah to Ranaghat, departing Sealdah at 12.40 am on Friday, with the return train leaving Ranaghat at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Another pair of trains will serve the route between Sealdah and Baruipur, with the train leaving Sealdah at 12.30 am on November 1 and the return train departing Baruipur at 1.25 am.

In addition to these extra services, the Sealdah Division plans to run all regular weekday services on Thursday, ensuring stoppages at all en-route stations, including halts and flag stations, to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during the festive season.