Kalchini Block: Torrential rains cause widespread flooding

Alipurduar: Several areas of the Kalchini Block have been submerged following torrential rains that struck the region from Sunday night to Monday morning.



Heavy downpours, compounded by incessant rainfall in the Bhutanese mountains, have led to rising water levels in rivers, including Torsa and Basra. However, the situation is under control as of now.

Large areas of Hamiltonganj and Kalchini, including Modiline, Godamline, Station Line, and Shanti Colony, have been inundated. Several residential neighbourhoods have been transformed into makeshift rivers, with water entering homes and causing significant inconvenience to residents.

The recurring issue of flooding during the monsoon season is attributed to the poor drainage systems, with residents criticizing the lack of administrative action to address the problem. However, water levels have begun to recede as the day progresses.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Alipurduar district on Monday, forecasting heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at isolated locations through Thursday. The alert underscores the need for vigilance as the region continues to grapple with the impacts of the heavy rains.

Meanwhile passengers of a vehicle miraculously escaped when huge rocks sliding down the hill at Melli on the National Highway 10 crashed on the car. The car was later towed out.