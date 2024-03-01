Kalbhanga Bridge to come up at ‘cost of about Rs 7.5 crore’

The Chandmari Kalbhanga Bridge in the South Assembly Constituency of Cooch Behar, plagued by long-standing structural issues, saw a promising start to its reconstruction on Friday. The state government, inspired by the Chief Minister’s guidance, initiated the construction project, with the inauguration ceremony attended by Sumita Barman, Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, Sahakari Sabhadhipati Abdul Jalil Ahmed and Cooch Behar Municipal Councillor

Abhijit De Bhowmik. Abdul Jalil Ahmed, Sahakari Sabhadhipati, shared: “Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the bridge construction commenced directly from Kolkata through a tender process. The Zilla Parishad is tasked with monitoring and the estimated cost is Rs 7.5 crore. Once completed, the bridge will connect Chandmari Gram Panchayat to Sitalkuchi Block and other Gram Panchayats, addressing the persistent demand of the residents. Having visited the site on the day of the collapse, I recall providing a temporary bamboo bridge. The new structure will not only facilitate pedestrian traffic but also accommodate vehicles.” The Kalabhanga Bridge served as a crucial passage for the daily commute of thousands. With construction underway, the community anticipates improved connectivity, bringing joy and relief to the area.