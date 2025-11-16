Kala-azar resurfaces in Hili block after 14 years

BALURGHAT: After a long gap of 14 years, Kala-azar has resurfaced in Jothghotok village under Binshira Gram Panchayat of Hili block, triggering concern among district health officials. The vector-borne disease, which was last reported in the area in 2011, reappeared after a woman from the village tested positive this week.

Jothghotok, a small rural settlement with around 160 families, was considered free of Kala-azar transmission for more than a decade. The fresh case has prompted the health administration to launch an extensive containment and surveillance drive to prevent any further spread.

Following confirmation of the infection, a joint team comprising officials from the Hili Block Health department, block administration and Village Level Committee (VLC) workers visited the village for a detailed inspection. The team carried out door-to-door assessments, interacted with local residents and checked for symptoms or any possible risk factors associated with the disease. To break the transmission cycle of the sandfly vector responsible for Kala-azar, the administration began focal spraying of insecticides across the affected areas on November 14. According to health officials, the spraying campaign will continue for several more days, covering all households, cattle sheds and adjoining vulnerable spots. Awareness activities have also been initiated to inform residents about maintaining cleanliness, identifying early symptoms and seeking timely medical support.

The infected woman has already received medical assistance and is reported to be under proper treatment. Health workers are closely monitoring her condition while simultaneously scanning the locality for any additional suspected cases.

District authorities have also strengthened surveillance across the Hili block to ensure that no further cases go undetected. Meetings have been held with local health staff and rapid response protocols have been activated to tackle any potential outbreak.

Speaking on the situation, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), South Dinajpur Sudip Das, said: “An elaborate arrangement has been put in place immediately after the case was detected. Our teams have started focal spraying, conducted field inspections and initiated treatment. We are taking every necessary step to ensure the disease does not spread further.”