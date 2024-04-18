Kakoli Ghosh suffers injuries as car rams with her SUV

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in Barasat Lok Sabha seat, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who is also the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) suffered an injury after a car rammed with her SUV on Badu Road on Wednesday. Kakoli reportedly suffered injuries on her head, neck and shoulder. The outgoing MP was rushed to Barasat District Hospital where her medical tests were conducted. She returned home in the evening. On Wednesday afternoon, Kakoli left her residence in Digberia in Madhyamgram and was going to a party office where a programme was scheduled to take place. While moving towards Madhyamgram party office, her SUV slowed down in front of the NSG Hub in Badu due to a speed breaker.



At that moment, a car rammed behind the MP’s SUV. Due to the impact, Kakoli suffered injuries. She has been advised to take rest for a few days by the treating doctors.

Police have detained the driver of the offending car and interrogated him. Sources informed that so far cops came to know that the offending car driver was not a proper driving license holder and only had a learner’s license. Police are probing to find out if the driver rammed behind the MP’s car accidentally or deliberately.