Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar: What I spoke in Parl is substantiated

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar exposed lies propagated by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Malviya who had earlier claimed that Ghosh Dastidar’s speech in the Parliament on the delay in payment of ISRO was misleading.



Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday slammed saffron party leaders Malviya and Adhikari for issuing irresponsible comments.

Sharing a news clipping on Saturday, Ghosh Dastidar posted on X (formerly Twitter): “@amitmalviya @SuvenduWB please read. What I spoke in parliament is substantiated here and not #Fake News like you spread. Shameful! Please ask the government to pay the salary.”

Shortly after her fiery address in the Parliament, wherein she exposed the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government for holding back the salaries of women scientists of ISRO, the veteran AITC leader was falsely accused of spreading fake news.

“Researchers and scientific workers of ISRO and IIT are being denied their salaries. I had requested the minister here in the last session, bringing to his notice that they are not getting their salaries and stipend. Women researchers at IIT Kharagpur are not getting their salaries. In ISRO, even after successfully sending Chandrayaan-3 (to the moon), they are not being paid their salaries. You must respect women,” Ghosh Dastidar had said on September 20.

Incidentally, a newspaper report stated how more than “Around 100 employees, including engineers, of the ailing Ranchi-based PSU Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) left for Delhi with cut-out replicas of Chandrayaan-3 to protest against non-disbursal of salaries for 18 months.” The protesting employees stated they had constructed several parts of the second launching pad of the ISRO, which was used for the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, the newspaper reported.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya also posted some of the objectionable remarks of the Malviya on

social media.

Bhattacharya wrote on X: “Girls who wear dirty clothes look like Surpanakha”, Muslims should be set ablaze”, “Goli maro saloon ko”,* [Adivasis are] kids [who] remain under his shoes”, “I’ll disrobe the Kurmis”. Could @amitmalviya remind us who the authors of these derogatory

remarks are?”