Kakdwip suicide case: Minor taken into safe custody by cops

Kolkata: A minor boy was taken into safe custody by the police on Friday morning in connection with the alleged ragging of a class X student who had committed suicide on July 26.



The Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Garia from where he was sent to a home.

According to sources, on July 26, a student of class X committed suicide by hanging himself. Before his death, a video went viral on social media where the deceased student was seen to have been forced to touch the feet of a senior student and apologise. The video has not been verified by Millennium Post.