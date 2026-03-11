Kakdwip: BLO ‘threatened, house attacked’ over voter deletion

Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kakdwip was allegedly threatened, and his house was attacked on Monday by a woman as her son’s name got deleted from the voter list.



According to sources, the BLO identified as Manindranath Das was assigned for the SIR work at Part 85 in 131, Kakdwip Assembly Constituency. After the voter list was published, several names were deleted and several were under adjudication. He alleged that on Monday afternoon, a woman identified as Bulbuli Das went to Manindranath’s residence and threatened him as her son Dulal Das’s name got deleted from the voter list.

Later, another man who reportedly introduced himself as Santosh Das, the elder brother of Dulal, called the BLO and threatened him. Around 10:45 pm, while Manindranath was having dinner, someone threw a stone at his house and fled.

On Tuesday, Manindranath lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kakdwip and asked for the necessary action. However, Manindranath and his family are still in trauma after the incident on

Monday night.