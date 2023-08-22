Kakdwip: Another student dead ‘due to ragging’

Kolkata: Days after an undergraduate student died at Jadavpur University campus after falling from a hostel balcony, yet another incident of a student committing suicide



due to alleged ragging has come to light which has triggered tension in Kakdwip of South 24-Parganas. According to sources, on July 26, a student of class XI committed suicide by hanging himself.

Before his death, a video went viral on social media where the deceased student was seen to have been forced to touch the feet of a senior student and apologise. The video has not been verified by Millennium Post.

Later, his parents lodged a complaint at the Kakdwip Police Station. During the probe, it was found that the accused is also a minor. Police claimed that as soon as they received the complaint, a probe was initiated and a report was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of South 24-Parganas.