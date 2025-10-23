Kakdwip: 1 held in mob unrest over idol desecration

Kolkata: Tension flared in Uttar Chandranagar village under Suryanagar Gram Panchayat on Wednesday morning after reports surfaced of the desecration of an idol of Goddess Kali.

West Bengal Police on Thursday said the desecration of a Kali idol in South 24-Parganas Kakdwip area was an “isolated and localised” incident, not linked to any political motive, as they announced the arrest of the accused and appealed for restraint amidst rising tensions in the area.

Commenting on the incident, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “This was an unfortunate and isolated act by one individual, which was later exploited by certain groups to create communal disharmony. The police acted promptly and responsibly, ensuring that peace was restored and the idol’s sanctity maintained.”

Briefing the media in Kakdwip, SP Koteshwar Rao said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a temple in Suryanagar Gram Panchayat, when one person identified as Narayan Halder allegedly damaged the idol while in an inebriated state.

He was arrested later after confessing to the act, Rao said. “Based on intelligence inputs, a team was sent, and Halder was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and apologised for his actions. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” he added.

Police said the situation escalated after some outsiders entered the area soon after the incident, triggering a road blockade on the National Highway as residents and people from neighbouring villages gathered in protest. “The number of people swelled, and soon the highway was completely blocked. Public vehicles and ambulances were stuck in traffic. When our officers tried to speak to the protesters, they became agitated and began pelting stones,” the officer added.

Amidst the chaos, police said their priority was to protect the desecrated idol and ensure the safety of commuters stranded on the road.

“To prevent any further damage to the idol during stone-pelting, we placed it safely inside a police van and cleared the highway. We conducted patrolling throughout the night and restored normalcy,” officials said, adding that two separate cases, one for vandalism and another for blocking the highway, have been registered.

The officials also clarified that no political angle has emerged so far, countering claims made by opposition parties and social media users who alleged the incident reflected deteriorating law and order under the Trinamool Congress government.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a localised issue. We urge everyone not to spread misinformation or fall for propaganda. The sanctity of Maa Kali is of utmost importance to us, and we will take every necessary step to uphold it,” the police officer said.

Additional forces have been deployed in Kakdwip area to maintain peace and prevent any flare-ups, officials added. The investigation into both cases is underway, and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved in the road blockade.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a political slugfest in Bengal, with Opposition leaders accusing the state government of failing to protect Hindu sentiments. The ruling TMC, however, maintained that the police acted swiftly to prevent communal tension and apprehend the culprit.