Kajol & Ronit Roy to shoot horror film in Shantiniketan

KOLKATA: With political tensions gripping Bengal, actress Kajol landed in Kolkata on Friday morning, accompanied by actor Ronit Roy, both with strong ties to the state.



Both actors are in Kolkata to shoot for director Vishal Furia’s horror film ‘Maa’. After arriving at the Kolkata airport at around 9.30 am, they headed directly to Shantiniketan. Kajol greeted the media with a smile, while Ronit enquiried about their well-being. A production of husband-actor Ajay Devgn, ‘Maa’ marks the return of Kajol to her home production after ‘Tribhanga’ and ‘Helicopter Eela’.

Kajol is gearing up for exciting roles in 2024. She’ll star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan in ‘Sarzameen’ and also features in Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’. Meanwhile, Furia, known for his horror films, is busy with ‘Chhorii 2’, a sequel to his earlier hit ‘Chhorii’, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kajol has often expressed pride in her Bengali roots and has visited Kolkata for various film promotions, including her recent film ‘Salmaan Venky’. She also attended the Kolkata International Film Festival openings alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She even collaborated with Bengali filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar on ‘Helicopter Eela’, where Riddhi Sen played her son. Meanwhile, Ronit has worked in a few Bengali films including ‘Agni Sikha’ and ‘Atangko’ in the early phase of his career. His brother, Rohit, continues to appear in Bengali films.