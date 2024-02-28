Kadapara: Major fire breaks out at jute mill, none hurt

Tension spread on Narkeldanga Main Road near Kadapara under the jurisdiction of Phoolbagan Police Station after a major fire broke out at a jute mill on Tuesday morning. Though the fire was doused after almost five hours using 11 fire tenders, the cooling process was still being carried out till last reports came in.

According to sources, around 8 am on Tuesday, the labourer of Calcutta Jute Mill located at 93, Narkendanga Main Road, saw smoke coming out from a godown where jute was stored. Immediately the jute mill was evacuated and the fire brigade was informed.

Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action. Later five more were sent as the intensity of the flames was increasing. As a huge quantity of jute was stored, the fire was spreading rapidly. The blaze was controlled around 12:30 pm and was doused around 1:30 pm. However, the pocket fires are still there in some places which are being extinguished by the fire fighters. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

It is alleged that there was no fire fighting management system in the said jute mill. Forensic experts may visit within a few days to collect samples for testing. It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday, a fire had broken out at a slum in Anandapur in which at least 50 shanties were gutted. The fire took a devastating shape due to several LPG cylinder explosions. Eleven fire tenders doused the flames after almost five hours. On Monday forensic experts had collected samples for testing in order to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, police and fire brigade suspect that it was an accidental fire due to leakage in one of the LPG cylinders.