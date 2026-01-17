Kabir Suman’s anti-BJP song goes viral

KOLKATA: From raising his voice against the SIR in Bengal to speaking out against the targeting of Bengali-speaking people who are being branded as Bangladeshis, legendary singer Kabir Suman has consistently expressed his opposition to the saffron brigade.

The former TMC Jadavpur MP and National Award–winning music director (for ‘Jaatishwar’) has now taken that dissent a step further by composing a song calling for the BJP’s removal from power.

Performed by Suman on a synthesiser instead of his harmonium, the politically charged song—released amid confusion and anxiety over the SIR process—quickly went viral on social media for its folk-inspired sound. Earlier, in November 2025, during the Kolkata International Film Festival, Suman had publicly criticised the SIR process and spoke against what he described as the growing “Hindi imposition” in Bengal.

Addressing the audience from the stage, he had said: “If you speak Bengali, you are being branded as Bangladeshi. Next, they will tell us to sing only in Hindi. This Hindi–Hindutva imperialism has to be resisted. If we fail to do so, you will see that even this film festival will no longer have any space for the

Bengali language...”