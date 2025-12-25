Kabir fields ex-cop as Ballygunge candidate

Kolkata: Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bharatpur Humayun Kabir on Wednesday fielded retired police officer Abu Hasan as his party, Janata Unnayan Party’s (JUP) Ballygunge candidate for the 2026 Assembly polls. The development comes within less than 24 hours after he dropped Nisha Chatterjee’s name.

Chatterjee’s name was announced by Kabir on Monday as the Ballygunge candidate and he dropped her name on Tuesday, stating that her social media posts did not align with his party’s image.

“Hasan is not my maternal uncle, but my mother’s first cousin. His children had some concerns, which I will address. Ensuring his victory is my responsibility,” Kabir said after announcing his name.

Hasan, in his reaction to the media, said: “I am not a person who is into politics. I have been a policeman throughout my life. Humayun insisted that I must contest.” Originally a resident of Rajnagar, Hasan has been residing in the city’s Beckbagan for years.