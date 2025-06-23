Kabi Nazrul College holds 2-day nat’l seminar

Kolkata: The Department of Botany, Kabi Nazrul College at Murarai in Birbhum successfully organised a two-day national seminar on “Biotechnology for Sustainable Environment (BSE): Present and Future” in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

Many important issues pertaining to the sustainable use of resources, waste water treatment, use of plastic for sustainable development and possibilities were raised and discussed by the esteemed resource persons in their deliberations.

Eminent researchers, scholars and academicians from across the country shared their latest scientific insights and innovations in biotechnology in the seminar. It explored and exchanged ideas on cutting-edge technologies and their potential applications in ensuring environmental sustainability.