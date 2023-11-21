Jyotipriya taken to SSKM after sugar level spikes

Kolkata: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged ration distribution scam was taken to SSKM Hospital on Tuesday after his blood sugar level suddenly shot up.

Mallick is currently serving judicial custody at the Presidency Correctional Home. According to SSKM sources, Mallick was kept in observation till late evening. Several tests were undertaken on the arrested minister.

During Mallick’s virtual appearance in the court on November 16, he appealed for permission to get admitted to the hospital as he has

several ailments.

His lawyers also claimed that the blood sugar level of the minister was high though the court did not grant his request.