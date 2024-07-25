Jyotipriya taken to hospital, later released

Kolkata: Former state Food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was taken to the SSKM Hospital from the Presidency Correctional Home late on Tuesday night after he felt pain in his chest.

The doctors at the correctional home saw him. As pain persisted, Mallick was taken to the SSKM Hospital. He was treated at the Emergency department of cardiology. Several tests were performed on the former minister. As the reports were nothing unusual, the doctors released him after prescribing some medicines.

He was taken back to the correctional home again late on Tuesday night. He was arrested by ED in October last year in connection with his alleged involvement in a ration scam. He fell ill immediately after he was arrested. He was then admitted to SSKM Hospital. He was kept in the ICU for a few days.

He fell ill on several occasions while in jail.