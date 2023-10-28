Jyotipriya remanded to ED custody till Nov 6, ‘bank accounts frozen’

Kolkata: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested in the wee hours of Friday in connection with the alleged ration scam was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6.



Moreover, hours after his arrest ED froze his bank accounts as well as those belonging to his wife and daughter, it was learnt.

Mallick’s mobile phones were also seized and sent for forensic examination.

According to sources, ED reportedly claimed that Mallick’s wife and daughter were in directorial posts at three companies that were allegedly involved in “routing” funds in the scam. During their searches, the ED officers also seized a few official rubber stamps of a few private companies, it was learnt.

Reportedly, the initial probe also revealed the names of three companies from where Mallick was granted a huge amount of loan that was not “repaid” by the minister.

Meanwhile, during the hearing at the Bankshall Court, the minister fell sick inside the courtroom. Later, he was taken to the magistrate’s air-conditioned chamber where he was made to sit till his health condition improved.

During the hearing on Friday, Jyotipriya’s lawyer informed the court that the minister is a diabetic patient and needs to have home-cooked food at certain intervals.

Also, the minister was advised to walk daily by his doctor. The court directed the Command Hospital, Alipore to form a medical board within 24 hours. However, his family was allowed to first take him to any hospital of their choice to avail initial treatment. Jyotipriya was taken to a private hospital near Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass for treatment.

ED was conducting a raid at the minister’s Salt Lake residence since Thursday morning in connection with the ration supply scam case where alleged irregularities in the sale of wheat and rice designated for public distribution through fair-price or ration shops, happened between 2020 and 2021. Jyotipriya was the state Food and Supplies minister from 2011 to 2021.

ED reportedly recovered several documents from the minister’s house during the raid. Raids were also conducted in several other places in connection with the same case. Earlier on October 13, ED had arrested a businessman, Bakibur Rahman, who had in his possession huge numbers of assets. He was taken into custody after 54 hours of raid. It is alleged that ED during another raid had reportedly found a diary where Jyotipriya was mentioned by his nickname ‘Balu’.

It is alleged that since 2016, Bakibur’s assets have witnessed unnatural growth. He was reportedly close to the cabinet minister. During the raid on Thursday, the minister reportedly claimed that he did not know anything.