Jyotipriya Mallick’s brother submits document to ED

Kolkata: Jyotipriya Mallick’s elder brother, Debapriya Mallick on Monday submitted a document to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office.



Meanwhile, on Monday, Jyotipriya’s daughter Priyadarshini Mallick during an interview on a vernacular channel said that she is “looking forward to the investigation”.

She added that if ED summons her she will face the interrogation.

Priyadarshini on Sunday had been to the ED office in CGO Complex, Salt Lake to submit documents. But she had to return as no ED officials were present on Sunday.

On Monday she said: “There was a medical document which needed to be submitted. It has been sent today (Monday).”

Regarding the house in Santiniketan, Priyadarshini claimed that the said house belonged to his family

but it is not registered in her name. However, she did not make it clear under whose name the property was registered.

Jyotipriya’s daughter further added that she is looking forward to the outcome of the investigation along with her father.

“It is ED’s style that they arrest first and then conduct an investigation. Let the investigation continue, everything will be clear,” she said.