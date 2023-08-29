Jute mill labourer shot in Bhatpara

Kolkata: A jute mill labourer was shot by unknown miscreants at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas on Monday afternoon.



The labourer, identified as Bikash Behra, has been admitted at the Bhatpara State General Hospital with bullet injuries on his both legs.

According to local people, Behra was standing near the Kankinara jute mill when a few miscreants riding a car allegedly abducted him.

He was then taken to Ward 35 of Bhatpara Municipality and shot.

The police suspect that the labourer Bikash Behra was attacked over old and personal grudge.

However, his family members claimed that he had no personal enmity with anybody.