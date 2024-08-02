Jute crisis: Trinamool MP seeks PM’s intervention

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the crisis gripping the jute sector, which is affecting lakhs of farmers, mill workers and other stakeholders.

In a letter to the PM, Ray highlighted the plummeting raw jute prices, which have fallen below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), causing financial distress to farmers.

He claimed that inadequate government procurement of B Twill bags (a type of sack), non-compliance by the sugar industry with mandatory jute packaging norms and the apathy of the Ministry of Textiles are reasons for the crisis in the sector. Ray urged Modi to intervene in those issues to save various stakeholders of the jute sector.An estimated 4 crore farmers and 3.5 lakh jute mill workers in the country, mostly in West Bengal, are dependent on the industry.

The Rajya Sabha MP stressed the need for timely intervention which, he said, is crucial to stabilise the market, secure livelihoods and maintain the operational capacity of jute mills. In his letter written on Wednesday, Ray warned that the welfare of thousands of jute mill workers and farmers, as well as the integrity and stability of the jute industry, depends on the PM’s prompt action.

The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has also highlighted several pressing issues at the 32nd Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The jute industry is operating at 55 per cent capacity, affecting over 50,000 workers. The demand for jute bags is projected to drop to 30 lakh bales for 2024-25,” IJMA

Deputy Chairman Rishav Kajaria said.