JUTA urges chancellor to appoint full-term V-C

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has urged the Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the university’s Chancellor, to appoint a permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) at the earliest.

In their letter, JUTA highlighted the administrative and academic disruptions caused by the absence of a full-time V-C. They expressed concerns over delays in hiring faculty, policy decisions and declining morale among students and staff. They warned that prolonged leadership uncertainty could harm the university’s reputation and its ability to attract top researchers.

Currently, Bhaskar Gupta is the interim V-C, but his term as a professor in the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering department ends on March 31.

It is still unclear if he will be able to continue as interim vice-chancellor.