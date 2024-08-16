JUTA observes day-long cease work

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) observed a complete cease work on Friday to protest the alleged rape and murder of a PGT doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and the subsequent vandalism of the hospital on August 15, 2024.



JUTA members also staged a sit-in demonstration at Aurobindo Bhawan from 1 pm to 3 pm. University students supported the teachers’ action by boycotting classes, leading to the closure of the campus except for exam-related activities. “We condemn the heinous crime at RG Kar and demand swift punishment for the culprits. The vandalism of the hospital and attacks on doctors and nurses are unacceptable. No classes were held on Friday,” said Partha Pratim Ray, General Secretary of JUTA.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also called for a campus shutdown and staged a protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. “We want the resignation of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is CM, Health minister also the Home minister. Even after having a woman as our Chief Minister, we see this type of brutal murder and mass rape. Which is very shameful,” said a JU student. Presidency University and St. Xavier’s College joined the protests. Presidency students, teachers and staff organised a rally from the campus to Shyambazar Crossing, demanding justice for

the victim.

St. Xavier’s College held a silent candlelight march on the Park Street area involving students, alumni, staff, and teachers, with the participation of celebrities like Prasenjit Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Arindam Shil. “This is just the beginning,” said a St. Xavier’s student. “We will continue to fight for justice.”