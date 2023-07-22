JUTA condemns ‘cowardly’ act against Kuki women

Kolkata: Calling it ‘absolutely disgraceful and inhuman’, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has condemned the ‘cowardly’ act by a certain group of miscreants against two Kuki women in Manipur. They have demanded the intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the horrific incident.



“We demand immediate intervention of the Prime Minister and ask the Government of Manipur to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted and punished under the law of this country at the earliest.

The dignity and respect of the women should be reinstated at any cost. JUTA stands with the nation to fight against the violence in Manipur and demands the end of violence and return of peace in Manipur,” read the statement issued by JUTA President Partha Pratim Biswas and General Secretary Partha Pratim Ray.

Recently, a video has been circulating on social media showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob. The incident took place in B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4.