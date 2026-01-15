Justice Sujoy Paul appointed CJ of Cal HC

Kolkata: The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, clearing the way for a permanent head of the state’s highest judicial forum after months of an acting arrangement.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the President had appointed Justice Paul as Chief Justice under Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from the date he assumes charge of office.

Justice Paul has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court since September 2025, following his transfer from the Telangana High Court earlier that year. His appointment follows a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium at its meeting held on January 9, 2026.

Justice Paul enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in 1990 and practised mainly in civil, constitutional, service and industrial law. He was elevated as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur in May 2011 and became a permanent judge in April 2014.

He served as Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in January 2025 before being posted to Kolkata.