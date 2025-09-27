Justice Sujoy Paul appointed Acting CJ of Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Union government on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of the Calcutta High Court.

The appointment has been made under Article 223 of the Constitution of India, following the elevation of Justice Soumen Sen as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President of India has empowered Justice Paul, presently a judge of the Calcutta High Court, to discharge the functions of the Chief Justice until a regular appointment is made.

Earlier this month, Justice Soumen Sen, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, was appointed Acting Chief Justice after the retirement of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, who completed a tenure of over two years at the helm. The Supreme Court collegium subsequently recommended Justice Sen’s elevation as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, which has now been accepted by the Union government.