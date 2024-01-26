‘Justice Sen’s orders politically motivated’

Kolkata: ‘Overruling’ the Division Bench order of dismissing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged corruption in admission at the medical college, the Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Central agency to register an FIR on Thursday.



On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions. Within a few hours the state moved to the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar and a stay was given verbally. But Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to register the FIR as there was no written order. On Thursday morning, the Division Bench dismissed the FIR registered by the CBI. When the matter was again mentioned at the court of Justice Gangopadhyay, he reportedly stated that Justice Sen’s orders are politically motivated as almost all of the Single Bench orders are getting stayed by his Division Bench.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the CBI to start the FIR following which the Central agency submitted the same at the Special CBI Court in Alipore. Justice Gangopadhyay also alleged that he came to know from Justice Amrita Sinha that Justice Sen had asked her to dismiss the two primary cases and stop live streaming of the hearings.

Also, Justice Sen reportedly asked Justice Sinha not to disturb Abhishek Banerjee further. On Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the Registrar General to record all of these and send the copy to the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gangopadhyay also raised questions about why Justice Sen is not going to be impeached. He further mentioned that despite the Supreme Court had proposed for Justice Sen’s transfer, why he has not been transferred yet.