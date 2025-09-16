Justice Sen appointed acting CJ of Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Pointing to the heavy backlog of cases caused by judicial vacancies, outgoing Chief Justice (CJ) T.S. Sivagnanam said the Calcutta High Court urgently needs more judges to ease the workload while the Union government appointed Justice Soumen Sen, the senior-most judge of the court, as its Acting Chief Justice.

Justice Sen’s appointment was notified by the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice, invoking Article 223 of the Constitution. He assumes charge following the retirement of Justice Sivagnanam, who completed a tenure of over two years as Chief Justice on Monday.

Justice Sivagnanam, who began his judicial career as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court in 2009, was made permanent in 2011 and transferred to the Calcutta High Court in 2021. He was elevated as Chief Justice on May 11, 2023.

In his farewell address, Justice Sivagnanam recalled recommending 17 names from the Bar for appointment to the High Court. “Even if 10 come through, that will be a good addition,” he said, noting that many judges were handling four to five determinations and often leaving chambers late in the evening. “So much work is there… I had to assign second appeals which are 20-30 years old.”

He also highlighted administrative reforms, including the live streaming of court proceedings on YouTube, for which the High Court received a silver button recognition. “This was possible with the cooperation of the Bar,” he remarked.

Justice Sivagnanam said: “Parting is painful… there is a tinge of sadness, but no regrets. I take things as they come.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended Justice Sen’s elevation as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, leaving open the question of who will become the Calcutta High Court’s next permanent Chief Justice.