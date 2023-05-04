Justice Rajasekhar Mantha recuses himself from hearing two cases related to Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has recused himself from hearing the two cases of Suvendu Adhikari as the state had demanded a speedy hearing.



Justice Mantha observed that despite the state appealing for a speedy hearing, none of the two parties of the cases are interested in the same.

Justice Mantha commented that his court has no option for a speedy hearing. Thus the cases can be heard by any of the 53 other Justices of the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier the state government had moved the Supreme Court with an appeal for speedy hearing of the two cases that were pending in Justice Mantha’s court.

But the apex court returned the cases to Calcutta High Court with a suggestion for a speedy hearing.

Justice Mantha earlier had given a stay on 26 FIRs that were lodged against the BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari.

The court also directed the state not to register any FIR without the court’s permission against Suvendu. The state government had also moved the Supreme Court challenging the direction but the apex court had returned the case to the Calcutta High Court without any intervention.