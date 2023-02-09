Justice Mantha’s court BOYCOTT: more time FOR COPS to submit report

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave police additional time to submit a fresh report regarding the boycott of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s court, which had taken place on January 9.Justice TS Sivagnanam on Wednesday observed that the police should have been proactive in the investigation.

The police could not tell who had pasted the slanderous posters on Justice Mantha outside his Jodhpur Park residence.

Nor could the police tell the court about the printing house from where the posters were printed.During the proceedings, police submitted a report and named six suspects who may have put up the posters outside the judge’s residence. It was claimed that the video was not clear. Chaos erupted in the High Court on January 9 after a section of the lawyers protested and boycotted Justice Mantha’s courtroom and obstructed his entry. Slanderous posters referring to Justice Mantha’s judgement were also plastered outside his residence in Jodhpur Park.