Justice Joymalya Bagchi of Cal HC now SC judge; set to become CJI in May 2031

Kolkata: The Central government has approved the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a Supreme Court judge.

A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice confirmed that the President of India appointed him with effect from the date he assumes office. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Justice Bagchi, calling his appointment a proud moment. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also announced the development.

Notably, Justice Bagchi is set to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May 2031, though his tenure will be short, lasting just over four months before retiring in October 2031. A distinguished legal expert, he has served at the Calcutta and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. Meanwhile, three advocates—Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, and Om Narayan Rai—will be sworn in as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court on March 11.