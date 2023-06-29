Justice Ganguly to continue hearing cases of education sector ‘corruption’

Kolkata: As per the latest roster of case hearing for judges at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Abhijit Ganguly will continue hearing cases of recruitment scams in the state’s education sector, sources said.



The latest roster is learnt to have been published on Wednesday evening and stated that Justice Ganguly has been allotted the same cases of recruitment corruption that he had been hearing since before.

Also, as per the new roster the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who was hearing police-related cases, has been changed. Justice Mantha has been shifted to a division bench along with Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. Justice Jay Sengupta will be reportedly hearing those police-related cases from now on.

Both Justice Ganguly and Justice Mantha are in the crosshairs of the ruling party whose spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been taking potshots at them over their decisions relating to cases that involve the state government. So much so that Ghosh also accused them of being biased towards the Opposition parties and giving orders in their favour.

Sources said that this is the second time that the roster for judges of the court has been changed within 33 days. Earlier on May 26, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam, announced a new roster for judges of the court.