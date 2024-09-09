‘Justice for RG Kar’ protest rallies overwhelm city streets

Kolkata: Day before the hearing at the Supreme Court, massive protests hit the city streets where apart from common people, artists and rickshaw pullers also took part, demanding justice without delay in the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital.



Apart from the rallies organised under various banners, ‘Reclaim the Night’ event also took place across the city.

On Sunday afternoon, a rally was organised by doctors from NRS Medical College and Hospital to Esplanade where the parents of the victim reportedly took part. Demands were raised for a fair investigation and speedy trial. The protestors also released several black balloons with the words ‘We Want Justice’ inscribed on those. Around 5 pm, a rally was organised by alumni of 52 prominent schools in the city. The rally started at the Gariahat crossing and concluded at the Rashbehari crossing where a human chain was formed accompanied by sloganeering.

Meanwhile, a rally was organised by the potters of Kumortuli. The rally was called by the ‘Kumortuli Mritshilpi Sanskriti Samiti’. The rickshaw pullers of North and Central Kolkata took out a justice rally which started from Hedua and concluded in the College Street area. In the evening, actors and artistes from Tollywood rallied from the Tollygunge tram depot area and to Hazra Crossing demanding justice.

Several renowned actors such as Aparajita Addy, Manashi Sinha, Rahul Arunodoy Bandyopadhyay and several others took part.

On Sunday night, a ‘Reclaim the Night’ event again took place across the city. Till the last reports came in, the event was continuing and was to end on Monday morning.