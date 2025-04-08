Justice DK Sharma sworn-in as judge of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of Delhi High Court was sworn in as a Calcutta High Court judge on Monday.

During his speech, he said: “I assure you that after my tenure here, you will all have the same love and affection which my friends who have come from Delhi have. I pledge to serve the institution with integrity, sensitivity and an unwavering commitment to the constitution. Let us continue together towards our shared mission to justice…See me as one of you ready to stand alongside you”. He shared greetings for the Bengali new year in Bengali.

The judge said destiny sent him to Bengal to serve the people here. He praised the bar for its “passionate advocacy and unwavering moral clarity” and pledged to serve the oldest High court in the country with “integrity, sensitivity and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution.”

Justice Sharma’s transfer on April 1 had led to protests from the Bar at Calcutta HC. A resolution was taken to boycott his swearing-in ceremony. However, eventually three wings to Bar withdrew such a resolution following the communication from the Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam who requested that the new judge be instead welcomed in keeping with the rich traditions of the state which has always shown warmth to its guests.

The welcome speeches were only delivered by Additional Solicitor General Ashok Kumar Chakraborty and president of Bar Association Ashok Kumar Dhandhania. A group of past and present presidents and secretaries of the Delhi Bar Council were present for the judge’s swearing-in.