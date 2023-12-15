Justice Amrita Sinha’s husband summoned by CID

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned the husband of Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha for questioning regarding a case where he allegedly tried to influence the complainant.



Sources said that a widow moved the Supreme Court alleging that her elder brothers and other family members are trying to evict the woman from her inherited property. She also alleged that the accused persons even assaulted her which is recorded in a CCTV footage. Justice Sinha’s husband is a lawyer representing the accused persons. It was alleged that he was trying to exert influence and obstruct the investigation. Earlier, during November, the Supreme Court had directed the CID to investigate the allegations without any fear and report back if any obstruction is made.

On Friday, CID reportedly summoned Justice Sinha’s husband and asked him to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday morning for questioning.