Justice Amrita Sinha’s husband summoned again by CID

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has again summoned the husband of Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha for questioning regarding a case where he allegedly tried to influence the complainant.



Sources said that a widow moved the Supreme Court alleging that her elder brothers and other family members were trying to evict the woman from her inherited property. She also alleged that the accused persons even assaulted her which is recorded in a CCTV footage.

Justice Sinha’s husband is a lawyer representing the accused persons. It was alleged that he was trying to exert influence and obstruct the investigation.

Earlier, during November, the Supreme Court had directed the CID to investigate the allegations without any fear and report back if any obstruction is made.

On December 1, CID questioned Justice Sinha’s husband. He was again summoned on Friday for the second time and CID had asked him to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday morning for questioning. On Saturday Justice Sinha’s husband was questioned for a couple of hours.

Now for the third time, Justice Sinha’s husband has been summoned directing him to appear before the investigating officer on December 22. This time CID has directed to submit his mobile phone as well.