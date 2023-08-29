JU’s CSE dept begins training of teachers

Kolkata: The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of Jadavpur University on Monday started the 16-days training of 59 school teachers, preparing them for the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in classes XI and XII of schools affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Out of 300 schools that had applied for the two subjects to be introduced from 2023-34 academic session, the Council has given permission to 118 schools from Kolkata and neighbouring districts, Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee informed. Teachers of the selected schools have been divided into two groups. At least five and a half hour training for 16 days will be given to the 59 teachers batch which will include both theory and practical. Teachers who had come from district schools, including Siliguri, Murshidabad and Birbhum were given accommodation.





