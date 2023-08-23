JU’s Clinical Research Centre collaborates with private hosp to start certificate course

Kolkata: The Clinical Research Centre (CRC) of Jadavpur University collaborated with a private hospital for a certificate course ‘Pharmacovigilance in Clinical Research’.



The course will start on September 20.

According to a source, this certificate course was not being offered during the lockdown period and was renewed in 2022. It has a limit of 25 seats.

According to a staff member, the course is fairly popular amongst the students. It has a duration of nine months.

The candidate applying for the course needs to have either Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree, or Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Diploma in Paramedical courses.

The last date for application for the course is September 12, and admission will take place on September 15 and September 16.

The application forms are available at the Information Centre at Jadavpur University.