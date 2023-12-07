JU’s anti-ragging panel recommends 4-semester suspension & expulsion from hostel for five students

The anti-ragging committee of Jadavpur University (JU) will soon show-cause the students recommended for punishment in connection with the death of the first-year undergraduate student. The committee has recommended four-semester suspension and expulsion from hostel for five students and one-semester suspension as well as expulsion from hostel for 25 students.

The anti-ragging squad had sent their recommendations in the case to the committee for further steps. According to a senior official, after the anti-ragging committee’s recommendations, they will show cause the accused students to allow them to place their arguments. Thereafter, a final punishment will be awarded to respective students.

According to university sources, the anti-ragging squad went ahead with the recommendations of the internal inquiry committee report in terms of the list of students who were found guilty. Since the squad cannot give punishment, they submitted their recommendation to the committee.

Recently, in a notification, the varsity had restricted the entry of six students involved in the student death case who are still in custody, in campus, including the hostels. Meanwhile, a section of professors have extended solidarity with Professor Omprakash Mishra against the “unlawful vilification.” The officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on Monday had decided to constitute a four-member committee to probe the allegations made against Mishra.

Mishra claims to not have received any letter by the authorities mentioning an inquiry against him. The professors have raised questions on the procedural modalities followed by the university in forming such an enquiry committee and whether the members as well as Mishra was informed of the same. They claimed that two professors have reportedly denied any association with the committee.